Throwback: When Suriya didn't want to play Rolex in Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil’s Vikram

Kamal Haasan starrer 2022 release action flick Vikram was a great commercial success at the box office. The National Award-winning actor Suriya’s special cameo role as Rolex was well-praised by moviegoers. However, not many know but the actor said 'no' when the role was initially offered to him.

In 2022, Suriya opened up about his initial hesitations about playing Rolex and how he had almost denied the offer. The Soorarai Pottru actor said that legendary actor Kamal Haasan was the one who was his only inspiration behind saying yes to Vikram.

Speaking at an award function, Suriya said, “Whatever I’m today, no matter what I’m doing in life, Kamal sir would’ve always been my inspiration. When he called and said there was an opportunity, I didn’t want to let go of it. I want to share this with everyone. Whenever you’re scared, that’s when you want to jump. It was a last-minute decision. I was going to call and tell Lokesh, I won’t do it. But I did it for one man.”

Suriya’s character, crime lord Rolex, is introduced in the film's final scene. The one-scene appearance was praised by fans, with many asking for more. There are reports that Suriya will be playing the same character Rolex in the next part of the Vikram franchise, which will also be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

For the unversed, Vikram was a Telugu action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Vikram features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, and Elango Kumaravel in supporting roles.

Advertisement

According to HT, at the end of its 113-day theatrical run, Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing film ever in Tamil Nadu and registered a record attendance land grossing over ₹500 crore worldwide.

The film is the second installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and is the successor to the 1986 film of the same name.

On the work front, Suriya will be seen next in Kanguva, directed by Siva. Besides the NGK actor, the film will star Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and others. Kanguva will be released on 10 October 2024.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Nayanthara opened up about marriage and motherhood; ‘Why are there restrictions for women?’