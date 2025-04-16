'I fractured my hand': Mithun Chakraborty breaks silence on his injury and scenes with Prabhas in Fauji

Prabhas has a long list of films lined up, and currently, he is shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s period actioner titled Fauji. Recently, one of his senior co-stars in the film opened up about his experience of working with the Telugu superstar.

During a recent interaction on the YouTube channel Rupam’s Review, senior actor Mithun Chakraborty went candid as he spoke about what it was like working with the Rebel star in Fauji.

The actor noted that while Prabhas is yet to join the sequence where he has shot, the former has already completed a few scenes with co-actress Jayaprada, who is also a part of the film.

In his words, “Prabhas has not yet made an entry to my scenes yet. But I have completed a schedule." He further added, "This month-end, Prabhas will be joining the shoot. My schedule with Jayaprada has been completed.”

Mithun Da further recalled how he had fractured his hand right before the photoshoot for Fauji and what Prabhas said to him after the incident.

After getting treated, he went back and completed the shoot, during which Prabhas emphasized that the latter must rest properly and not worry about anything about the shooting until he gets well.

Mithun Chakraborty said, “I returned, got it plastered, took painkillers and then completed the photoshoot. I then went to the hospital, as my surgery was scheduled for the next day. And they adjusted all these days. I felt extremely touched when Prabhas and the movie team told me not to worry, take proper rest.”

Besides Prabhas and Mithun Chakraborty, Fauji also features a robust star cast, including Anupam Kher and Jayaprada, slated to play key roles.

Debutant actress Imanvi Ismail has been locked in as the leading lady for the film, who will be pairing up with Prabhas for the first time.

For the unversed, Prabhas had gotten himself injured on the sets of this movie, which then led to a delay in its shooting as well as those of his other scheduled ones.

Coming back to Prabhas, the actor has films like Spirit, The Raja Saab, and Kannappa in the pipeline next, along with buzz surrounding two sequel films, Salaar 2 and Kalki 2.

