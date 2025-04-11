Pravinkoodu Shappu Movie Review: Basil Joseph starrer is a whodunit masquerading as black humor that fails at both

Name: Pravinkoodu Shappu

Director: Sreeraj Sreenivasan

Cast: Basil Joseph, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, Shaji Chen, Shabareesh Varma, Arjai, Niyas Backer

Writer: Sreeraj Sreenivasan

Rating: 2/5

Pravinkoodu Shappu, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, was released in theaters on January 16, 2025. The film, directed by debutant Sreeraj Sreenivasan, is now available to stream on SonyLIV.

The whodunit crime thriller, which also features elements of black humor, stars Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, and more in key roles. So, if you’re planning to watch it, don't miss out on this Pinkvilla review!

The Plot

Pravinkoodu Shappu focuses on an investigation after a toddy shop owner, Komban Babu, is murdered and found hanging in his shop. With 11 people as prime suspects, a newly transferred police officer must identify the true culprit in his first case in the city.

What Works for Pravinkoodu Shappu

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a concept that looks beautiful on paper, fleshing out something unique in the genre.

The film, which has a high concept— trying to blend two genres—is heavily helped by technical aspects. The cinematography by Shyju Khalid only adds to the artist’s long list of outstanding works, and the editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali greatly makes the film engaging.

Moreover, the effectiveness of the movie, with its brilliant use of background score and musical expertise by Vishnu Vijay, only adds the cherry on the cake, making it a more delightful experience for viewers.

The film’s action choreographer, especially for a scene featuring a fight by Shivajith, deserves a special mention.

What Doesn't Work for Pravinkoodu Shappu

Pravinkoodu Shappu, despite being a technically sound cinematic venture, drags behind because of its narration. The screenplay and poor execution try to blend the genres of black humor with a mystery whodunit.

However, in the sorry attempt, the movie neither fully becomes a whodunit nor does it manage to entertain with its black humor. The writer-director, at this point, must know that a cinematic twist or humor of this extent cannot happen in such a lazy manner.

While the movie does manage to capitalize on the initial suspense and thrill of a whodunit, as it progresses, one fails to care enough to continue. Additionally, the final reveal of the movie doesn’t amount to creating any sort of awe, being just a boring attempt at a Hitchcockian thriller.

Moreover, the screenplay, the backbone of the entire film, has several plotholes. Such discrepancies in the thriller only make a person lose interest and leave them with more questions than answers.

The Performances

Basil Joseph is a major stronghold for this film, trying to do the best with the character that has been deemed responsible. Accompanying him, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shivajith, and Chandini Sreedharan add more flavor, along with a talented lot of supporting actors.

However, even at certain moments, these performances also fail to generate interest and try to force down the narrative.

See the official trailer:

The Verdict

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a lackluster attempt at making a movie balanced with black humor and mystery. With a few interesting moments, the film may be deemed fit for a one-time watch, especially if you love murder mysteries.

