Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT release: When and where to watch Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir’s Malayalam black comedy thriller online

Pravinkoodu Shappu starring Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir had hit the big screens on January 16, 2025. Now, the movie is all set to arrive for streaming soon on OTT, and here are the details!

When and where to watch Pravinkoodu Shappu

The movie Pravinkoodu Shappu starring Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles is all set to arrive on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The film will be available on streaming from April 11, 2025.

The official Instagram page of the OTT platform shared the official post and penned, “Get ready to step into a mystery that will pull you in, mess with your head, and refuse to let go. #PravinkooduShappu streaming from April 11 on Sony LIV.”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Pravinkoodu Shappu

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a black comedy crime thriller that follows the investigation of a death at a toddy shop. After the shop closed due to rain, 11 people remained inside, drinking and playing cards overnight. However, the next morning, the toddy shop owner, Komban Babu, is found hanging in the center of the shop.

As the police investigate the matter and question the 11 individuals, the movie focuses on uncovering the true culprit and the reason why the victim was left hanging.

Cast and crew of Pravinkoodu Shappu

The movie, starring Basil Joseph and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles, features an ensemble cast, including Chemban Vinod Jose, Chandini Sreedharan, Shivajith, Shabareesh Varma, and many more in key roles.

The film was produced by director Anwar Rasheed under his banner, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. It was written and directed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan in his directorial debut, with music composed by Vishnu Vijay.

The cinematography is handled by Shyju Khalid, while Shafique Mohamed Ali takes charge of editing. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, earning praise for its performances, cinematography, editing, and background score, but facing criticism for its script.