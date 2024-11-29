‘He made me a star’: Allu Arjun credits Pushpa 2 director Sukumar for being the man who made biggest difference in his life

Allu Arjun is inching closer to the release of his much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated to release on December 5, 2024. As part of the film’s promotions, the actor was seen arriving in Mumbai, where he credited his entire career’s success to director Sukumar.

In his speech, the icon star said, “Pushpa is my 20th or 21st film; we (Allu Arjun and Sukumar) have made many films together. There is no way I will be standing here on this stage without his support. It is he who has made me a star.”

“Undoubtedly, I keep telling this even in my hometown. If there is one man who has made the biggest difference in my life. At the end of my life, when I look back, who is that one person who changed the entire course of my life, it would be my director, Sukumar,” AA added.

Allu Arjun further stated that he missed director Sukumar during these events and highlighted how the director cares so much about his audience. This is why his absence at the occasion shows his effort towards the film.

Additionally, the actor was also seen talking about Fahadh Faasil at the event and explained that the Aavesham star has done phenomenal work in the movie. Allu Arjun also highlighted that the actor played the role of an antagonist in the film because of his love for the flick and director Sukumar.

Moving ahead, the makers of Pushpa 2 are all set to unveil a new single from the film Peelings, composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song, a dance banger, is said to showcase the actor’s dancing skills and would feature some lines in Malayalam across all versions. The single is said to be released for streaming on December 1, 2024.

Furthermore, Pushpa 2: The Rule will continue the story of Pushpa Raju and his rise to becoming a syndicate leader, picking up from where the first part left off. The movie would feature Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles from the first installment.

