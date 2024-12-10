Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Day 6 Box Office Trends: Allu Arjun film scores big again; Targets Rs 35 crore

The Allu Arjun led Pushpa 2: The Rule is continuing with the golden run at the box office in Hindi as the film is headed to collect in the range of Rs 34.00 crore to Rs 36.00 crore on the sixth day. With this, the total collections of the Sukumar directorial stands at Rs 338 crore, and the film will be hitting the Rs 350 crore club in 7 days flat, with an extended 8-week one total in the range of Rs 390 crore. The actioner is continuing with a phenomenal run all across the board, be it the mass belts or the urban areas, and is aiming to emerge the biggest grosser of all time in Hindi by a margin.

The best business for Pushpa 2 is coming in from the Mumbai Circuit (including Gujarat), followed by the mass heavy pockets like CP, CI, Rajasthan, and Bihar among others. East Punjab too is doing a fantastic business for the film, and practically, all the circuits except for Delhi UP are operating at record levels.

In just 6 days, the film has gone past the lifetime collections of blockbusters like Sultan (Rs 301 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 315.50 crore), and Sanju (Rs 334.50 crore) , and will soon zoom past the collections of Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore). The first week would take out Dangal (Rs 374.50 crore) too out of equation, and then begins the journey towards the 500 crore blockbusters like KGF 2, Animal, Bahubali 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Stree among others.

The present trend indicates that Pushpa 2 will enter the Rs 600 crore club and begin the race towards the Rs 700 crore mark too, though the 2nd Monday will give a clear indication on the same.

Here’s a look at day wise box office collections of Pushpa 2 in Hindi:

Thursday: Rs 65 crore

Friday: Rs 53 crore

Saturday: Rs 66 crore

Sunday: Rs 77 crore

Monday: Rs 42 crore

Tuesday: Rs 35 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 338 crore

