Bollywood filmmaker claims ‘Multiplexes cannot be monopolised’ as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 runs housefull

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has marked a one of a kind presence across the country, and has made a raging release at the box office. Cinema halls and cineplexes have been running housefull shows of the Sukumar directorial, and fans seem to be caught up in a frenzy of the movie. Amid this whopping success, film director Vikramaditya Motwane calls out the film for its apparent hogging presence.

Taking to his Instagram story, the filmmaker shared a screenshot of the overfilled bookings Pushpa 2 has recorded at one of the theaters and added how this overcrowded presence has left no breathing space for other films, including Payal Kapadia’s Golden Globe nominated film All We Imagine As Light.

In yet another Instagram story, the filmmaker shared an excerpt from one the owners of a leading cineplex chain, who claimed that the makers had apparently signed a contract with them to assure that no other films would be screened in that 10 days window.

Check out the filmmaker’s posts here:

Sharing them, Vikramaditya wrote, “The irony of them being strong armed after they’ve done the exact same thing in the past multiple times to the producers is just…Either way this a terrible precedent to set. Multiplexes cannot and should not be monopolised in this way. If every big film started doing this then it would be disastrous.”

Coming back to the massive box office collections minted by Pushpa 2, it has already crossed Rs. 650 crores in India alone, beating several records in the process.

Amid the massively positive response coming their way, Pushpa 2 has also gotten mired in a few controversies already.

From Allu Arjun’s presence at Sandhya Cinema during the film’s premiere show causing a stampede to the Karni Sena threatening to thrash the makers for indicating insult with the continuous use of the word ‘Shekhawat’, the movie has hit quite a few negative perspectives already.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2 starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others besides Allu Arjun is the sequel of the 2021 release Pushpa: The Rise.

A triquel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage has already been announced by the makers, via the end credits of the second installment of the film franchise. Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda is said to be essaying the antagonist in the third part.

