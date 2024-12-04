Pushpa 2 FIRST review: 'I was mind boggled,' says composer Devi Sri Prasad after watching Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's movie

Pushpa 2: The Rule is just one day away from hitting the big screens on December 5. With its release around the corner, fans cannot wait to watch the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer in theaters. While we await its grand release, let's listen to the first review of Pushpa 2 shared by composer Devi Sri Prasad.

During a press meet in Hyderabad, Devi Sri Prasad spoke about the re-recording of Pushpa 2. He said he was amazed after watching the first half of the film. The music composer mentioned that when Sukumar narrated the script to him on the first day, he could not hide his excitement.

He shared that during the narration, both he and lyricist Chandrabose clapped multiple times and wondered if certain moments were the interval scene because they felt so thrilling. DSP also praised Sukumar's writing and direction for the movie and described Pushpa 2 as a next-level movie.

DSP said, "After watching the first half of Pushpa 2, I was mind boggled." He further added, "There were moments when we thought the interval was coming, but the suspense kept building. Sukumar’s direction is top-notch, and Allu Arjun's performance is phenomenal. The film is truly on another level."

Amid the excitement surrounding the project, it has been reported that the 3D version of the film will not be available for its initial release. Initially, the movie was planned to hit theaters in IMAX 2D, 2D, and 3D formats across multiple languages.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the 3D version is not yet ready. Due to this, the makers have decided to forgo the 3D release for now. The film will instead be released in 2D formats nationwide and globally tomorrow. The 3D version is expected to be available on December 13. Exhibitors have already been informed about this update.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar. The movie will also feature Fahadh Faasil in a lead role alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

