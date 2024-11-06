Will Prabhas’ upcoming movie with Sita Ramam's Hanu Raghavapudi be a grand Rs 400 Cr period epic? REPORT

Prabhas is gearing up for several significant releases as he teams up with director Hanu Raghavapudi, known for the film Sita Ramam. According to a report by Telugu360, the film, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu, is expected to be produced with a budget of Rs 400 crores.

According to the report, the upcoming movie is expected to be one of the highest budget films in Prabhas’ career, featuring significant production value. Rumored to be titled "Fauji," the film is currently shooting in Hyderabad after completing earlier schedules in Madurai.

The upcoming movie is set in the pre-independence era of India, and Prabhas will portray a soldier in the British Indian Army. The film has generated significant buzz since its pooja ceremony took place some time ago. Additionally, the makers have announced that social media influencer and dance choreographer Imanvi will play the female lead.

Furthermore, Prabhas was recently reportedly in talks for potential collaborations with directors Prasanth Varma and Lokesh Kanagaraj on new projects. According to sources, the Rebel Star is expected to take on significant roles within the cinematic universes created by these directors, although an official announcement has not yet been made.

Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the actor is next set to be seen in the horror-comedy film The Raja Saab. The movie, directed by Maruti, is slated to release on April 10, 2025, and also has actors like Malavika Mohanan and Nidhi Agerwal playing the female leads.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to join hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a movie titled Spirit. The director had earlier mentioned that the film would be a cop action flick with the actor playing an angry young man's character. Moreover, Sandeep is currently working on the tracks for the film. Additionally, Prabhas is set to play the lead role in Salaar 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, directed by Prashanth Neel.

