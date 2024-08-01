Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just two days away from its Grand Finale, and in a surprising turn of events, strong contestants Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik were eliminated from the show. Lovekesh recently hosted an emotional live session on Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans.

Lovekesh Kataria took to his Instagram handle and shared a video from his live session. He expressed his gratitude to his fans and shared how he felt disheartened when he couldn’t reach the trophy.

Expressing gratitude, Lovekesh said, “Shukriya. Ye sab chote words hai jo maine dekha public ne apni jo janta hai kitna support kiya hai. Jitne bhi log meet up mein aaye, tumne mujhe rula diya. (Thank you. These are just small words compared to the support I’ve seen from the public. To everyone who came to the meet-up, you made me emotional.)”

He continued, “Mai abhi apni eviction wali video dekh raha tha, vo kehte hai na ki vote se toh nikaal nahi paaye. But mai yahan par apna experience share karne aaya hu. (I was just watching my eviction video. They say that I couldn’t be removed through votes. But I am here to share my experience.)”

Kataria shared that they used to use microphones inside, and this experience will stay with him for a lifetime. He has moved past all the negatives.

He said, “Jaisa mai andar tha na usse zyada nikhar ke nikla hu, chamak ke nikla hu. Ab mujhe pata hai kab kya bolna hai, kab kya sunna hai. (I have come out more refined and shining than I was inside. Now I know when to speak and when to listen.)”

Lovekesh mentioned forming connections with fellow contestants like Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey. He shared that the memories he created there will always stay with him.

He also added Vishal Pandey in the live session. Lovekesh, who had been evicted alongside Munisha Khatwani, introduced her during his Instagram live too.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame accompanied the post with a caption, “Dil Ki Baatcheet. Aap Sabhi Ka Dil se Dhanyavaad. I love You All. Aise Hi Apne Bhai Pe Pyaar Barsate rehna. Jai Shri Ram. (Heartfelt Conversations. A sincere thank you to all of you. I love you all. Continue showering love on your brother like this. Jai Shri Ram.)”

As Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 approaches its grand finale, the makers are ramping up engagement with frequent promos. Anil Kapoor has announced that the finale will air on August 2, 2024, revealing the season’s winner. Following the eliminations of Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, the top 5 contestants remaining are Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Naezy.

