Bigg Boss OTT 3: Lovekesh Kataria meets Vishal Pandey after stepping out of house; Says ‘Dil to jeet ke aaye’

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is only two days away from the Grand Finale, and reportedly, two of the strongest contenders of the season, Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, have been eliminated. While the makers haven’t released any official announcement yet, Lovekesh Kataria’s latest post on social media confirms the report. The evicted contestant posted a picture with Vishal Pandey, who was evicted during the last Weekend Ka Vaar.

Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey shared a good bond inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. The two always supported each other and talked about their friendship. It seems after coming out of the house, Kataria decided to meet his friend in the outside world. On the evening of July 31, Kataria, who goes by the username corrupt_tuber, uploaded a picture with Vishal Pandey.

In the pictures, the two social media influencers are seen smiling as they pose for the camera. Along with the picture, Kataria expressed in the caption how he came out of the house, winning the hearts of the audience. He wrote in the caption, “Dil To Jeet Ke Aaye.”

Fans of the evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants were too excited to see them together outside the house. One user wrote, "Bhaichara on top!" Bigg Boss 17's Tehelka dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Another wrote, "They proving their bond even outside the house !!" Some users also expressed disappointment over their eviction and wrote how they deserved to be in the top 5.

Advertisement

One user also asked about Shivani Kumari. Munisha Khatwani, who was on good terms with Vishal and Lovekesh inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, also dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, talking about the Anil Kapoor-hosted show, this season's grand finale is scheduled for August 2. Currently, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, and Sai Ketan Rao are inside the house. If reports are to be believed, Armaan Malik has also been eliminated along with Lovekesh Kataria.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Elvish Yadav confirm Lovekesh Kataria’s elimination ahead of the Grand Finale?