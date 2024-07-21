Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan locks Independence Day release slot; film to clash with Thangalaan in theaters

Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mr. Bachchan. This movie is the official Telugu adaptation of the 2018 Hindi film Raid, which originally featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Ravi Teja will step into Devgn's shoes for the Telugu version. As excitement builds around the project, the makers have announced the official release date of the film.

Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan to release during Independence Day

Mr Bachchan makers took to their social media handles to announce the release date of the film. Sharing a new look poster of Ravi Teja from the movie, they wrote, "Waqt pe pahuchneka apna purana aadat hai…#MrBachchan GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 15th. Special premieres all over on August 14th. Get ready for MASSive entertainment on the big screens."

In the poster, Ravi Teja is depicted sitting confidently in a white suit, adding to the grandeur of the movie. Meanwhile, the tagline in the poster reads "Naam Tho Suna Hoga." Harish Shankar is the director, and TG Vishwa Prasad is the producer. The poster includes names of key crew members such as Vivek Kuchibhotla, Mickey J Meyer, Avananka Bose, Brahma Kadali, Ujwal Kulkarni, Ram Laxman, and Pruthvi.

In addition to Ravi Teja, the movie will also star Bhagyashri Borse and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film's storyline revolves around an income tax raid conducted on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.

Meanwhile, Thangalaan will also release on the same day along with Raghu Thatha starring Keerthy Suresh. Earlier, Pushpa 2 was scheduled to release on August 15. However, the makers of the Allu Arjun starrer announced a new date for release.

Ravi Teja's previous movie and its performance

Before working on Mr Bachchan, Ravi Teja featured in the film Eagle, which released on February 9. Originally, the film was scheduled for release on January 13, positioning it as one of four major Telugu films set to debut over the Sankranthi weekend.

However, the makers opted to delay the release, following a strategic decision influenced by a promise from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce for a solo release date. Despite being the only Telugu film premiering on February 9, Eagle delivered an average performance at the box office. It is currently available for streaming on ETV Win.

