Vikramarkudu re-release: Ravi Teja starrer by SS Rajamouli set to hit theaters once again on THIS date

Ravi Teja who is currently gearing up for his next film Mr Bachchan is hitting the theaters soon but with his blockbuster hit Vikramarkudu once again. The film directed by SS Rajamouli previously released in 2006, making its return after 18 years.

As per a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by the makers, the film Vikramarkudu is all set to arrive in the theaters on July 27, 2024. As the film is all set to arrive in theaters this month, the makers have also announced that a re-release trailer will also be unveiled on July 20 at 10 AM.

Ravi Teja’s Vikramarkudu set to re-release in theaters

The action movie Vikramarkudu starring Ravi Teja in the lead role features the story of a low-life thief who is mistaken by a young girl as her father. As the relationship between the child and the thief starts to flourish, the latter soon realizes her actual father is an honest cop, who is his doppelganger.

The rest of the film focuses on how the thief manages to avenge her father while also becoming an ideal father figure. The blockbuster movie also features actors Anushka Shetty, Ajay, Vineet Kumar, Baby Neha, Rajiv Kanakala, Ruthika, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Brahmanandam, and many more in key roles.

Emerging as a huge success in theaters, the film was later remade into several languages including in Tamil as Karthi starrer Siruthai, in Kannada as Sudeep’s Veera Madakari, and in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore starring Akshay Kumar. The film even has remakes in Bengali with Prosenjit Chatterjee and even in Bangladesh.

Ravi Teja’s Workfront

Ravi Teja was last seen earlier this year with his film Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The movie which also had actors Navdeep, Vinay Rai, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kavya Thapar in supporting roles was met with mixed reviews and did not manage to impress the audience either.

The Mass Maharaja of Telugu cinema is next set to feature in the film Mr Bachchan, collaborating once again with director Harish Shankar. The film slated to release this year is the official Telugu remake of the Ajay Devgn starrer Bollywood movie, Raid.

