Remember Mani Ratnam's Geethanjali heroine Girija Shettar? Meet actress who left Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar shoot midway

Today, we will talk about Girija Shettar, a British-born actress who became an iconic figure in the Indian film industry with her role in the 1989 classic Geethanjali. Despite a promising career, she stepped away from acting and reinvented herself as a journalist and author. Let's dive into the details and learn more about Girija.

Who is Girija Shettar?

Girija Shettar rose to fame with her role as Geethanjali in Mani Ratnam and Nagarjuna’s Telugu film of the same name. Her portrayal of a bold, carefree woman who challenged societal norms left a lasting impact on women.

Her success continued with the Malayalam film Vandanam, where she starred opposite Mohanlal. However, soon after completing Hrudayanjali in Telugu, Shettar had to leave the film industry and return to London for personal reasons. This led to her withdrawal from the filming of Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, where Ayesha Jhulka replaced her after she left the shooting midway. For years, Shettar refrained from watching Indian films, fearing it would trigger deep regrets.

Despite her early withdrawal from acting, Shettar started a new career as a journalist and even published a collection of Haiku poems titled This Year, Daffodils. After a 25-year break, Shettar made her acting comeback with the 2024 Kannada film Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. She was drawn to the role of Madhumita, a single mother, because of her own experiences and the film's unique story.

How did Girija Shettar return to acting?

In an earlier interview with PTI, Girija Shettar admitted that her decision to return to acting with Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali was not easy, as she feared it could affect the legacy of her iconic characters from Geethanjali and Vandanam. However, she believed that those characters live on. When it came to the roles she sought, Shettar was still drawn to strong, positive characters with depth, humor, and strength.

She also felt that today's female characters lack the strength and independence she admired in women characters from the past.

Nonetheless, she frequently shares updates about her life on social media, and her Instagram bio still reads- 'Film actress best known for Mani Ratnam's 'Geethanjali'.'

