Karthik Subbaraj recalls his ‘most unforgettable day’ after meeting Rajinikanth on sets of Jailer 2

Karthik Subbaraj’s recent meetup with Rajinikanth on the sets of Jailer 2 went viral on the internet, as it also turned out to be a reunion with fellow directors Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Fans went gaga over the picture almost instantly. Karthik Subbaraj recently opened up about that memorable day and how it all unfolded. The Jagame Thandhiram director shared that the senior star was shooting for Jailer 2 near his residence.

Describing how it turned into an unforgettable day for him, Karthik said, "The shoot was happening near my house. It was my birthday, and I wanted to see Rajini sir. When I asked, ‘Can I come?’ he said, ‘Come happily.’ When I went there, Lokesh Kanagaraj was also there with Nelson. It became an unforgettable day to meet everyone."

For those unaware, Rajinikanth indeed has a packed work schedule ahead, with several high-profile films lined up. While one of them is Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, the other is Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The veteran actor wrapped up shooting for Coolie before joining the sets of the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Recently, Rajinikanth was spotted arriving for a Jailer 2 shoot schedule in Attappadi, Kerala, where he was immediately mobbed by fans.

In a viral video circulating on social media, the actor was seen waving to fans from inside his car as they rushed to catch a glimpse of him.

In other news, Thalaivar’s film Coolie recently grabbed headlines after the makers announced its release date as August 14. Interestingly, the action flick is set to clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, sparking major buzz among fans.

Besides Rajinikanth, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and others.

