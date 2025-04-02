Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty starrer REAFFIRMS fantasy action to release on Oct 2 amid postponement rumors

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated to release on October 2, 2025. Despite having a confirmed date, there were several rumors of the film being postponed to a later date.

However, the makers of the film have now cleared the air about the same and reaffirmed that it will be hitting the big screens on the said date. Taking to their official social media handle, the makers penned a post with a trendy new video.

Sharing the same, the post was captioned, “No doubts. No delays. The legendary saga, #KantaraChapter1 unfolds on October 2nd, 2025.”

See the official post here:

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a period fantasy action flick that is the prequel to 2022’s Kantara. The upcoming movie is set during the reign of Kadambas of Banavasi with the screenplay being penned by Rishab Shetty who also directs the project.

The film is being bankrolled by Salaar makers Hombale Films and is being made on a massive scale. Apparently, the movie features Rishab Shetty in the lead role once again, and will be playing the role of a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers.

While the rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed, the much-awaited movie venture has B. Ajaneesh Loknath handling the musical tracks and scores. The film has Arvind S. Kashyap as the cinematographer.

Kantara: Chapter 1 will be originally released in Kannada and will be dubbed in multiple languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, and Malayalam. The movie’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been bought by Amazon Prime Video.

As Kantara (2022) explored the folklore of the Panjurli Deiva, the prequel is likely to explore its roots and mythology much deeper.

Coming to Rishab Shetty’s work front, the actor geared up to join director Prasanth Varma’s next movie titled Jai Hanuman. The sequel movie which will be taking place inside the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

The upcoming movie will feature Rishab as lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology and will explore the events that were teased in Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan.

