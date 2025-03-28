Kantara Chapter 1: Is Mohanlal a part of Rishab Shetty starrer? Actor gives BIG update

Mohanlal is currently riding high on success after the massive response his recent film L2: Empuraan has garnered. Within a day of its release, the Malayalam action flick not only recorded exorbitant sales at the box office but also received a lot of positive responses from audiences.

Amid this, the senior actor was recently rumored to be joining the star cast of Rishab Shetty’s upcoming action drama Kantara: Chapter 1. During the promotions of Empuraan, Lalettan responded to the popular buzz in his own witty style.

He said, “Please ask them to put me in Kantara 2. Give me a role. I am not a bad actor, I think. Mohanlal would like to play a character in Kantara: Chapter 1.”

For those unaware, Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the National Award-winning 2022 film Kantara. The film is already in the middle of its shoot, which has been taking place extensively for some time.

Speaking of Rishab Shetty, the actor has his hands full with an interesting lineup of films. These include Sandeep Singh’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman.

The shooting spot of Kantara: Chapter 1 recently grabbed attention after reports emerged about the massive destruction of forest areas and threats to wildlife.

Apparently, large explosives were used during filming inside the core area of the forest—something that not only caused pollution but also endangered the local fauna.

In other news, Mohanlal has several more films lined up, especially after L2 achieved impressive numbers at the box office. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has not only earned spectacular reviews but has also received heartfelt appreciation from fans who couldn't get enough after watching the film on its first-day, first-show.

Additionally, Mohanlal will be collaborating with Mammootty and Nayanthara for an upcoming film. He is also reportedly set to begin work on a project directed by Priyadarshan sometime soon.