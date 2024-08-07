Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024: Elvish Yadav, Smriti Irani REACT; Pooja Bhatt says 'winner in my eyes'

Ahead of the wrestling final match at the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified. She was on her way to becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to compete in the final match, but her elimination for being overweight, by a few grams, came as a huge shock. Many television personalities, including Elvish Yadav and Sourabh Raaj Jain, reacted to the heartbreaking news.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Pooja Bhatt penned a note calling Vinesh Phogat a 'winner.' The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant wrote, "She is still a winner in my eyes. A champion. For more reasons than one and in the true sense of the word. Respect! #Phogat_Vinesh #VineshPhogat."

Known for his stint on Mahabharat and Patiala Babes, Sourabh Raaj Jain was heartbroken with the wrestling champion's elimination at the ongoing Olympics. The actor expressed, "It’s heartbreaking Can’t understand the reasoning for disqualification at this point."

Further, reacting to Vinesh's disqualification ahead of the gold medal match, Elvish Yadav underlined that whatever happened with the Indian wrestler raises serious questions about the integrity of the competition. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's tweet read, "In a significant and controversial development at the Paris Olympics, a male athlete has been declared a woman, thereby being permitted to compete in the women's category."

Advertisement

He continued, "On the other hand Indian wrestler #Phogat_Vinesh, who has previously demonstrated her prowess by defeating a world champion, has been disqualified due to a mere 100-gram excess in weight." The YouTuber asserted that doubts about the criteria being used to evaluate athletes are likely to surface.

Besides them, Smriti Irani also took to the microblogging platform and mentioned how Vinesh Phogat inspires with her resilience and fortitude. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame penned, "A nation roots for her champion." The actor turned politician added, "Carry on Champ , your country and admirers around the world are with you. Godspeed !"

Kavita Kaushik posted an inspiring note, hyping up Vinesh Phogat. Anupamaa's Kunwar Amarjeet Singh also expressed remorse.

For the uninitiated, Vinesh Phogat defeated Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-final. As per the reports, she was found overweight by 100gm this morning (August 7).

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter finals; Nakuul Mehta, Aly Goni and others shower love