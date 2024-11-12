Satyadev’s scenes from RRR were deleted, Zebra actor breaks silence on SS Rajamouli snipping his 16 minutes long footage

Telugu actor Satyadev has recently gathered the spotlight for his upcoming release titled Zebra. Amidst heightened excitement for the film, the actor surprised everyone in a recent interview by revealing that he was a part of the film RRR. He added that his scenes were actually trimmed from the SS Rajamouli directorial.

When the actor was first asked about his experience working on the sets of RRR, he was taken aback and then revealed how no one actually knew he was part of the film. Calling the entire episode a sort of masterclass for him, Satyadev explained that his role never made it to the final cut, as it didn’t fit well with the film.

When Satyadev was asked why he never mentioned his involvement in the film, he responded that it was out of sheer respect for the cast and crew that he chose to remain silent on the matter.

Satyadev said, “I did my part well. At that time, my scenes didn’t fit into the movie. That’s why, when you first asked, I wondered how you knew about this. I never told anyone. It is my respect towards them. And of course, my role didn’t fit in with the movie.”

Check out his response here:

While Satyadev did not reveal further details about the role he played or which parts of his scenes were cut from RRR, it is believed that a total of 16 minutes of his footage was removed from the Ram Charan starrer. The actor expressed that including his scenes would have lengthened the film, which is why they were axed.

Although Satyadev’s part in RRR was removed, the film still went on to achieve immense success globally, even bagging a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar. From cinematography to individual performances and the terrific music compositions by MM Keeravani, the film became an instant icon, earning love and attention from audiences worldwide.

On the work front, Satyadev is now busy with his next release, Zebra. The Telugu-language financial crime thriller is written by Eashvar Karthic and is jointly bankrolled by Old Town Pictures and Padmaja Films Pvt Ltd.

In addition to Satyadev, the film stars Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar, among others.

