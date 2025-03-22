L2 Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran makes BIG revelation about Mohanlal starrer; says audience won’t be able to estimate actual budget

Mohanlal starrer movie L2: Empuraan is all geared up for its release on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screen, the director Prithviraj Sukumaran made an open challenge to the audience over the movie’s budget.

Talking at a press event in Hyderabad, the actor-director revealed that the audience can estimate the film’s budget after watching it. Later on, Prithviraj continued that whatever the cost the audience would estimate, it would be more than what they had actually spent.

Diving in more deeply about the movie, Prithviraj confirmed that L2: Empuraan was shot over a matter of 143 working days. Moreover, he also added that both he and Mohanlal haven’t taken a single penny as remuneration for the film.

In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj mentioned that the movie does not follow the usual norm where a large chunk of the budget goes to the actors’ remuneration.

L2: Empuraan is set to become the second installment in the planned Lucifer trilogy. This sequel serves as a window into the aftermath of the socio-political landscape that Stephen Nedumpally left at the end of the first part.

The first installment, which was released in 2019, focused on the chaos that ensued in the state of Kerala after the death of Chief Minister P. K. Ramdas.

Owing to socio-political turmoil, the successor to the political lineage is in question, with adverse forces attempting to secure financial funding through the drug trade. However, challenging both of these forces, a popular politician, Stephen Nedumpally, stands as an obstacle to everyone.

With the sequel set to mark the character’s return to his homeland, the movie will also explore his origins and much more.

Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and many more in pivotal roles.