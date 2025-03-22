L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal and Prithviraj respond to hype for movie in Telugu; former says ‘audiences now accept...’

Mohanlal starrer movie L2: Empuraan is all set to storm the theaters on March 27, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the actor and director Prithviraj Sukumaran were seen at a press meet event in Hyderabad.

During the event, the duo were questioned about the hype the film has been receiving in Telugu. In response, Mohanlal said, “Audiences now accept cinema globally, transcending language barriers. Our goal is to create beautiful films together.”

The superstar added, “We are accustomed to accepting films from all regions equally. I attended the release of Pushpa. The film industry is a beautiful fraternity, and together, without language boundaries, we can create remarkable films.”

Speaking at the same event, Prithviraj Sukumaran also gave two cents on the same and said, “I was the one who distributed Salaar in Kerala, and my production house distributed KGF 2 in Kerala as well.”

The actor further spoke about how, as a film fraternity, it is the concept of global cinema that should be adopted. Moreover, Prithviraj detailed how it is time to leave behind the divisions of Malayalam, Telugu, or any other languages.

Coming to the upcoming film, L2: Empuraan, the film delves into the aftermath of Kerala politics following Stephen Nedumpally’s departure from active governance. The sequel is set to explore the complexities that emerged in his absence.

With rising animosity and shifting tides, God’s Own Country anticipates the Devil’s return to restore order. As the story unfolds, L2: Empuraan is expected to dive deeper into the lore surrounding the Khureshi Abr’aam nexus and its leader.

The film is the second installment of the planned Lucifer trilogy, being the follow-up to the 2019 movie. Moreover, the makers have also made it clear that the 3rd installment would only be attempted depending on the success of the 2nd installment.

Check out the trailer here:

Alongside Mohanlal, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Manju Warrier return to reprise their roles from the first installment. Additionally, the sequel welcomes new cast members, including Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.