VD13: Vijay Deverakonda’s next with Ravi Kiran Kola to be titled Rowdy Janardhana? Producer Dil Raju reveals

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his film, Kingdom which is slated to release on May 30, 2025. However, the actor is next set to join hands with the director Ravi Kiran Kola and producer Dil Raju has accidentally spilled the details of its title.

In a recent press meet, the producer accidentally confirmed that VD13 would be titled Rowdy Janardhana. The popular filmmaker was seen at an event for the re-release of Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu on March 5, 2025.

Talking about the upcoming films under his production, Dil Raju explained that Vijay Deverakonda starrer Rowdy Janardhana and Nithiin’s next titled Yellamma are beginning to shoot in April or May. The producer also explained that both movies have completed their pre-production works.

The upcoming movie Rowdy Janardhana is touted to take place in the backdrop of Rayalaseema region and would mark the producer’s second collaboration with the actor after The Family Star. The film is being helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola who is known for the movie Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda stormed the internet recently after the teaser of his upcoming movie Kingdom was released. The film’s title teaser was unveiled in three different languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

The upcoming movie directed by Jersey fame Gowtham Tinnanuri is a high-octane action flick that is expected to be released in two parts. The story, which is set in a war backdrop, describes the rise of a savior who protects his people from all that could harm them.

While the rest of the cast isn’t revealed, the movie is being musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Moreover, as per an early interview by the movie’s producer, Naga Vamsi, the film will have two different timelines and plots in each installment.

Advertisement

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the film, The Family Star. The movie directed by Parasuram featured Vijay as a middle-class man who strives to make ends meet in his family.