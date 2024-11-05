Silambarasan TR made a phone call to Sivakarthikeyan after watching Amaran; here's what happened next

Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles is garnering significant praise from all over the industry. In the latest addition to the list of praises, Thug Life actor Silambarasan TR took it to his social media handle and showered praises on the movie.

In his tweet, the actor said, “Wholeheartedly enjoyed Amaran. A fantastic film from Rajkumar Periasamy and team. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi were extraordinary, bringing so much depth and heart to the screen.”

Furthermore, the actor also praised Kamal Haasan and his co-producers for bankrolling such a movie. The actor further lauded the technical crew and said, “Rajkumar deserves immense credit for brilliantly adapting a real-life incident with exceptional craft. His hard work and attention to minute details bring the story to life. Kudos to the entire team!”

Check out Silambarasan TR’s post here:

In response to the kind words by STR, Sivakarthikeyan replied to his message via a tweet and revealed the former had called him to appreciate the film and his performance.

See Sivakarthikeyan’s post:

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is a biographical war movie based on the life of martyred soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan of the 44th Rashtriya Rifles serving in the Indian army. The film was adapted from the book called India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The film takes us on a journey across the Major’s life, comprising of both his personal and army tales. The movie also has Sai Pallavi playing the role of Mukund’s wife Indhu Mukund. Moreover, the film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman, and many more in key roles.

Coming to SK’s work front, the actor is currently in the works of his movie, tentatively called SK23 or SKxARM. The film directed by AR Murugadoss also features Bagheera actress Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.

Moreover, the actor is also likely to collaborate with director Sudha Kongara next but an official confirmation on the same is pending.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR would next be seen in the film Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan. The film directed by Mani Ratnam is expected to be an action flick with an official update coming on November 7, 2024, coinciding with Haasan’s birthday.

