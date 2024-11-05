Not Fahadh Faasil, but THIS Telugu actor roped in for a remake of Aavesham? Here’s what we know

Fahadh Faasil’s early release this year, Aavesham, has received critical acclaim from audiences alike, and every minute detail of the film has been duly noticed and appreciated. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie also did well at the box office. And now, as per new reports, Aavesham is likely to have a Telugu remake and a talented actor has been roped in to essay the titular role.

Well, as mentioned by Filmibeat, the Telugu remake would be headlined by Ravi Teja, who will take up the reins of the protagonist, who was essentially played by Fahadh himself. It would surely make for an interesting watch to witness whether the Mass Maharaja is doing complete justice to such a classic film and casting.

For the unversed, Aavesham, which literally translates to excitement, was released in April 2024. It has been produced by Fahadh himself along with his wife Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film revolves around the lives of three teenagers in the city of Bangalore and their tryst with the local gangster Ranga.

Post its release in the theaters, the film went for a run on OTT after locking Amazon Prime Video as the platform for the digital release rights.

Agree or not, Aavesham happens to be quite an out of the beaten path film for Fahadh, who has erstwhile mostly grabbed attention for his poignant yet side roles in films like the Pushpa franchise and more recently Vettaiyan.

Off lately, Fahadh has fetched special recognition for his performance in Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor would be reprising his cult classic negative role in the film once more, leaving the fans amazed.

In one of his throwback interviews with Film Companion, Fahadh disagreed that the Pushpa franchise did anything good for him and rejected it, agreeing that it made him refer to him as a pan-India star.

He said, “No, I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I tell Sukumar sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. People expect magic from me after Pushpa... no. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir. My stuff is here (Malayalam cinema). Very clearly, my stuff is here. That’s one."

On the work front, Fahadh has Pushpa 2, Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Don't Trouble The Trouble and others panned out.

