Throwback Thursday: When Sivakarthikeyan made an on-screen appearance with Ajith Kumar, years before former’s debut as lead

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has a strong fan following thanks to his Tamil films. He started his career with the movie Marina in 2012. Interestingly, not many people are aware that he had a brief appearance alongside Ajith Kumar before his official debut.

Yes, in the superstar’s 2008 Tamil film Aegan, we can see SK and AK sharing the screen space in a scene that is surely an interesting sight to see.

Check out the throwback picture of Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan from 2008’s Aegan

The film Aegan starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role was directed by Prabhudeva’s elder brother and popular choreographer Raju Sundaram. The movie which is loosely based on Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na featured the actor as Shiva, a CB-CID officer who disguises himself as a college student to protect a fugitive’s daughter.

Moreover, he comes across the estranged wife of his father and his stepbrother after many years. The action-comedy film also had Nayanthara as the leading lady with Suman, Jayaram, Nassar, Navdeep, and many more playing key roles.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Workfront

Sivakarthikeyan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The biographical movie features the real-life story of the martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan based on the book series India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

Advertisement

With SK playing the lead role, the movie also features Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, and many more in key roles. The film co-bankrolled by Kamal Haasan with Sony Pictures Films India is expected to release in 2024.

Furthermore, the actor is currently filming for his next film, tentatively called SK23 which is directed by AR Murugadoss. Also known as SKxARM, the action thriller features Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, and Vikranth in prominent roles.

Ajith Kumar’s lineups

Ajith Kumar who was last seen in 2023’s Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is all set to appear in two upcoming Tamil movies as the lead. Firstly, the much-awaited Vidaamuyarchi, written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni which is touted to be a survival action flick.

The movie set largely in Azerbaijan features an ensemble cast of actors like Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and many more in prominent roles. Besides the survival movie, Ajith has also joined hands with actor-director Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame for the film Good Bad Ugly.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar rushes to Chennai to meet wife Shalini who is admitted to hospital; photo sparks concerns