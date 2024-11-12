Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran’s OTT release postponed by Netflix for a week; here’s why

Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role was released back on October 31, 2024, and was supposed to arrive for OTT release after 28 days. However, as per a report by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, the movie’s OTT release has been postponed by Netflix for a week.

Notably, this is the first time Netflix has decided to postpone a Tamil film’s release on OTT due to its successful run in the theaters.