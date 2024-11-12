Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran’s OTT release postponed by Netflix for a week; here’s why
In a huge update about Amaran, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer biopic has been postponed from its OTT release date by Netflix owing to a successful run in theaters!
Amaran starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role was released back on October 31, 2024, and was supposed to arrive for OTT release after 28 days. However, as per a report by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, the movie’s OTT release has been postponed by Netflix for a week.
Notably, this is the first time Netflix has decided to postpone a Tamil film’s release on OTT due to its successful run in the theaters.