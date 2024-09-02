South movies releasing in September first week: Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT to 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu

With the arrival of September, a fresh wave of films is hitting the big screens, and many of them are eagerly awaited by audiences. This week promises a variety of movies from the South film industry, so here are a few you won't want to miss in theaters.

South films releasing this week

1. The Greatest Of All Time (Tamil)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Release Date: September 5, 2024

Thalapathy Vijay is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited movie The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu features the story of a former leader and top dog of a special anti-terrorist squad called Gandhi.

The sci-fi action thriller focuses on how he faces an adversary from his past who arose from a mistake he once made. The film will also feature Vijay in a dual role for which the makers have even made use of de-aging tech. Moreover, the movie also marks the actor’s alleged second-last film before entering full-time politics.

2. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali (Kannada)

Cast: Vihan, Ankita Amar, Mayuri Nataraja, Girija Shettar, Salmin Sheriff, Shankar Murthy S.R, Rakshit Kaup, Davana Dhanraj, Aditya B Pujar

Director: Chandrajith Belliappa

Release Date: September 5, 2024

Advertisement

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali is an upcoming Kannada movie co-produced by Rakshit Shetty. The film features a musical romantic and poetic tale of college sweethearts, Sid and Anahita.

The movie which is touted to traverse across decades revolving around enduring love focuses on how the ups and downs of life, don’t hinder their love and memories. The film is also said to be narrated through a palette of colors, visual poetry, and a fresh style of music.

3. Uruku Patela (Telugu)

Cast: Tejus Kancherla, Khushboo Choudhary, Chammak Chandra, Jay Chandra, Goparaju Ramana, Lavanya Reddy, Sudharshan

Director: Vivek Reddy

Release Date: September 7, 2024

Uruku Patela is a Telugu language film that features the tale of a young man called Patela, who struggles to find a bride due to his lack of education. Despite his own disadvantage, he dreams of marrying someone who is educated.

However, things take a turn when the woman he likes entraps him in a maze of love and deception as she tries to kill him. The rest of the movie focuses on what happens to the man in a humorous and dramatic narration.

Advertisement

4. A Day in Dollarspete (Kannada)

Cast: Sowmya Jaganmurthy, Pruthvi Ambaar, Venkat Raj, Aakarsh Kamala, Kushals, Kowshik Gowda, Mahendra Prasad, Raghu Ramanakoppa

Director: Mohan N Muninarayanappa

Release Date: September 6, 2024

A Day in Dollarspete focuses on an action thriller story of a bank manager who inadvertently gets a sum of Rs 13 crores transferred to 100 different accounts.

This leads him to face a chaotic situation which is bound to be a quest for money, paving the way for anything to happen to him and his band of helpers along their journey.

5. 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu (Telugu)

Cast: Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Gautami, Bhagyaraj, Krishna Teja

Director: Nanda Kishore Emani

Release Date: September 6, 2024

35-Chinna Katha Kaadu tells the story of a doting mother who strives to make her son pass his exams after he even fails to secure passing grades. As the situation gets graver, the events that take place try to test the whole family’s strength and unity.

Advertisement

With actors like Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj in key roles, the movie is being presented by Rana Daggubati.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan looks smitten by Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara; Upasana shares throwback pic from Varun Tej's Italy wedding