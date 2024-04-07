South Newsmakers this week: Indian 2, Vettaiyan big updates to Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara’s face reveal and more

This week was loaded with several cherished occasions, including the birthday of National Crush Rashmika Mandanna, the release of Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star, and the much-anticipated appearance of Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara. Here's a weekly news wrap-up of what unfolded in South Industry.

SS Rajamouli’s viral dance clip

Recently, a video surfaced online in which renowned director SS Rajamouli and his better half Rama Rajamouli were seen dancing on stage to the splendid song of Andamaina Premarani from the 1994 classic Premikudu, which featured Prabhu Deva and actress Nagma.

In the video, the duo was seen resembling the moves from the spectacular song while the audience clapped and expressed their love for the couple. The viral video was taken from the Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry's daughter's sangeet ceremony.

Jyotika and Suriya's intense workout as they serve couple goals

Earlier in the week, Jyotika took to her Instagram and shared a reel of her intense workout session with husband Suriya. The duo was observed participating in a challenging gym session. She captioned the post, "Double sweat, double fun!" Soon after the video was posted, people drove to the comments section to applaud the couple for their endured workout program. The clip also grabbed actor R. Madhavan’s attention who recently starred with Jyotika in the horror thriller Shaitaan. The actor wrote, “Brilliant…Both of You.”

Vijay Deverakonda- Mrunal Thakur Family Star released

Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film Family Star was released theatrically on April 5. The film helmed by director Parasuram Petla of Geeta Govindam fame received a mediocre response from the audience as well as critics. Many have praised Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur for their chemistry but half of the section has given a thumbs-down to the screenplay and its poorly written second half.

This would be the first time that Mrunal will not be able to pull off a successful venture in the Telugu industry just like her previous critically acclaimed films Sita Ramam, and Hi Nanna.

Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara's face reveal

Recently, Ram Charan returned from his Samui, Thailand trip with his better half Upasana Konidela, daughter Klin Kaara, and their furry friend Rhyme. Later, Upasana took to her social platform X and shared a picture from their trip as they visited an elephant rescue camp where Ram Charan was seen showering water on the baby elephant while Upasana was keeping her hands on the baby elephant and carrying Klin Kaara in her arms as she gave the first glimpse of her adorable daughter. She captioned the picture, “Thank you, Mr. C/Naana, for an incredible experience. Learned so much at the elephant rescue camp #bestdad.”

Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 to release in June 2024

Recently, The makers of the upcoming thriller announced that the film will be released worldwide in June 2024. The makers took to their social platform X and wrote, “Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!”

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which was Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam. It stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others in pivotal parts.

Rashmika Mandanna's first look from The Girlfriend unveiled

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the producers of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, unveiled her first look from the film while wishing her a very happy birthday. The makers took to their social platform X and wrote, “Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won'. Introducing #TheGirlfriend. Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday.”

Rashmika can be seen holding a pen in the poster, which depicts a scene from the college library. Rashmika was seen in the second picture with a backpack on her shoulders while standing in her college's corridor. The suspense thriller also has Kannada actor Dheekshith Shetty in the key role. The film has been directed by Rahul Ravindran and produced by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banners Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan to release in October

Thalaivar Rajinikanth's upcoming action thriller Vettaiyan is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. On April 7, makers took to their social platform X and shared a massy poster featuring Thalaivar in his classy avatar. The caption read, “The mark is too high. VETTAIYAN is all set to take charge in cinemas this October. Get ready to chase down the prey!” In the poster, Thalaivar can be seen holding a gun in his massy avatar with his cool shades, and evil smile.

Vettaiyan has been helmed by director T J Gnanavel and bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, G.M. Sundar, and a slew of other talented actors. According to sources, Fahadh Faasil is expected to play an antagonist in the film.

