OPINION: Does SS Rajamouli's post-movie curse actually exist, or is it just a popular internet myth resulting from coincidences?

SS Rajamouli is surely not a new name to the movie lovers of Indian cinema, lauding him as one of the living legends in filmmaking. The director who has helmed 12 movies to date has led a track record of making it all a blockbuster, becoming a popular part of the Indian cine culture.

The director who is known for collaborating with stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and many more is also linked to a popular myth on the internet. Despite the illogical nature of the same, the netizens have often called it the SS Rajamouli post-movie curse. What is this popular myth and why do people believe in such superstition?

What is the popular myth on the internet linked to SS Rajamouli?

For those who are unaware, netizens have drawn up a popular myth surrounding SS Rajamouli and the lead actors who act in his movies. According to the myth, any actor who plays the lead role in the director’s film would have to experience flops to his name in his following flicks, especially at the box office.

The origin of the popular myth started back in 2001 when the director made his debut in Telugu cinema with the blockbuster film Student No.1. The movie featured a coming-of-age romance action which was based on a story by Pruthvi Teja and scripted by director-producer K Raghavendra Rao.

The film was a massive hit and even became one of the most successful movies in Telugu in 2001. However, in the same year, Jr NTR’s next film Subbu, directed by Rudraraju Suresh Varma had released. Despite riding on the wave of success created by Student No.1, the movie failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Moving ahead, SS Rajamouli next helmed the film Simhadri. The action movie once again roped in Jr NTR in the lead role with the former’s father Vijayendra Prasad penning the story.

The 2003 movie was once again a massive hit at the box office and received immense praise for its story and direction. Coincidently, in 2004, Jr NTR once again faced failure at the box office following the Rajamouli film called Andhrawala.

The movie Andhrawala directed by Puri Jagannadh was an action flick that also marked as the actor’s first time playing a dual role. Despite a strong cast, crew, and the hype created by the success of Simhadri, the movie resulted in a disaster at the box office.

The same went on to continue as a tradition with SS Rajamouli films. The director’s next film Sye starring Nithiin was a blockbuster sports action flick which was however followed by the flop film Allari Bullodu for the actor.

Up next, SS Rajamouli and Prabhas joined hands for the first time with the popular film Chatrapathi in 2005. The blockbuster movie which is touted to be a game-changer in the actor’s career was followed by a flop movie called Pournami, directed by Prabhu Deva.

Check out a song from Prabhas' Chatrapathi:

The popularity of the myth grew stronger and stronger with such coincidences and even continued on with other actors. As Ravi Teja’s Vikramarkudu made waves in theaters, the actor’s next was Khatarnak, a box-office failure. Subsequently, Jr NTR’s Yamadonga was followed by another flop called Kantri.

In 2009, Ram Charan’s Magadheera once again became a blockbuster but the actor’s next film Orange resulted in a box office failure but did attain a cult status over the years. The same coincidence continued for actors like Sunil (Maryada Ramanna), and Prabhas after the Baahubali series and even Ram Charan after RRR who faced a massive failure with the film Acharya.

Check out RRR trailer ft Ram Charan and Jr NTR:

However, does this myth hold any substantial truth or is it just some tall tale brewed up by the internet, overly relying on superstition?

Is there any valid truth to the myth of SS Rajamouli's post-movie curse?

To keep the answer short, No, the popular “curse” being spread by the internet doesn’t hold any substantial truth nor it can be called anything beyond superstition.

As many know, SS Rajamouli movies create a general sense of heroic stigma for actors who have to invest years of their own time to fit into his characters. This long time actually benefits the film and its experience but also detaches a sense of differentiation for actors and their fans.

Any lead actor coming out of the Rajamouli world is expected by the audience to replicate the same amount of awe and larger-than-life charisma. However, not every movie could be a Rajamouli film.

Moreover, the actor’s investment in the director makes it hard for them to break the shell of the character they have been for such a long time. This leads to a difficult process for actors to shift their personas as well while acting. These factors are simple to get to using logical reasoning rather than relying on superstition.

Furthermore, Nani who played the lead role in Eega went on to receive success in his career with the Gautham Vasudev Menon film Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu which was released in succession and even had Samantha as the lead too. However, some may still argue that the housefly was the actual hero in the film which can’t be countered with logical answers.

Additionally, as Jr NTR's Devara with Koratala Siva is slated to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024, we will have to see if the tradition continues or if it finally breaks the cycle once and for all.

