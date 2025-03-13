SSMB29: Odisha Deputy CM leaks BIG update on Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli's upcoming film

SSMB29 is one of the most highly anticipated films. Despite multiple leaks, SS Rajamouli has remained tight-lipped about his jungle adventure project. However, Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida recently leaked inside information, confirming Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra's casting in the film.

The Deputy CM of Odisha shared that after Pushpa 2, which was filmed in Malkangiri, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 is now being shot in Koraput. The post further confirmed that the film features Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Priyanka Chopra.

She added that Odisha's scenic locations make it an ideal destination for filmmaking. The minister also mentioned that the project would boost tourism in the state and encourage filmmakers to explore Odisha.

"Before, Pushpa-2 in Malkangiri, and now, renowned director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film SSMB29, starring South superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, along with internationally acclaimed actress Priyanka Chopra, is being shot in Koraput, proving that Odisha has a wealth of cinematic landscapes for film shooting," a part of her note on X read.

Take a look at the post below:

Despite SS Rajamouli's efforts to keep details about his film under wraps, information from the sets continues to leak. Earlier, a scene from the film's Odisha shoot featuring Mahesh Babu took the internet by storm. The leaked footage seemingly showed Prithviraj Sukumaran as a wheelchair-bound character while the Guntur Kaaram actor kneeled before him.

Following this major leak, the makers tightened security and reportedly implemented a three-layer security system to prevent further breaches. However, with the Deputy CM of Odisha confirming a significant update on the film, it remains to be seen how SS Rajamouli will respond to the situation amid other ongoing challenges.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently informed her fans through her social media handles that she has arrived in India once again. While she did not explicitly mention that she is here to resume shooting for SSMB29, fans have speculated the same.

SSMB29 is being developed as a two-part film, with the first part set for release in 2027, followed by the second in 2029.