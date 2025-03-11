SSMB29: Mahesh Babu’s jungle adventure inspired by Lord Hanuman's legendary Sanjeevani story in Ramayana?

SSMB29 is currently being filmed in Odisha under high security. SS Rajamouli is making every effort to keep the shoot under wraps, with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran present. While fans eagerly await an update, recent reports suggest that the movie is inspired by an episode from the Indian epic Ramayana.

The story revolves around Lord Hanuman’s legendary journey to bring the Sanjeevani herb to save Lord Ram's brother Lakshman. This iconic tale symbolizes devotion, strength, and urgency. However, according to Telugu Chitraalu, Mahesh Babu in SSMB29 will embark on a similar quest but unwillingly.

Unlike Lord Hanuman, who took on the mission with determination, the protagonist is forced into the journey. This fresh take on the epic story might add a unique twist and make the film an exciting blend of mythology with adventure. Meanwhile, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra joined Mahesh Babu and others on the sets of SS Rajamouli's directorial. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share snaps from Odisha before resuming the shoot.

According to a report by Times Now, the makers are increasing security after scenes from the movie were leaked online. If reports are to be believed, a three-layer security system has been implemented to prevent further leaks. Recently, a sequence involving Mahesh Babu surfaced online which even raised concerns among netizens.

SSMB29, penned by Vijayendra Prasad, went on floors in January after a private pooja ceremony. A Hyderabad schedule was completed before the team moved to Odisha. Unlike his previous films, SS Rajamouli has kept details under wraps. Priyanka Chopra is rumored to play a grey-shaded character in the movie.

Meanwhile, the film is planned as a two-part release with the first expected in 2027 and the second in 2029. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on SSMB29.