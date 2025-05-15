Simbu was asked to introduce himself to Kamal Haasan on Thug Life sets but instead he warned him

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR are all geared up for the release of their movie Thug Life, slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the Mani Ratnam directorial’s release, the veteran actor was seen talking about his introduction to Simbu and how he warned him.

Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kamal Haasan said, “When a person like Simbu comes on set and people tell him, you’re working with a legend and all. As the ‘legend,’ it is my responsibility to ease the pressure off him.”

“I spoke to him and said, ‘Don’t be frightened about what I am as an actor. Just do your stuff.’ Then he replied, ‘Sir, you also don’t take me lightly thinking I’m just a new boy. Do your job properly,’” he added.

The actor’s comments came after he was asked about dying institutions and how a newer generation replaces an older one. In response, Kamal Haasan credited his reassurance to young actors.

Moreover, Kamal Haasan spoke about how the appreciation he receives today may seem cliché in the future. Emphasizing that this is how it should be, he said, “The next generation will be taller because they’ll be standing on my shoulders. And I support that, happily. I got it from my legends. I now must give it back.”

As for Thug Life, the film starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR is set to hit theaters in a few weeks. This highly anticipated movie marks Haasan’s collaboration with Mani Ratnam after decades, dating back to their previous work on Nayakan.

The upcoming film is said to be a gangster actioner featuring an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, and many more.

With the release drawing near, the makers have announced that the trailer will drop on May 17, 2025, followed by the audio launch on May 24, 2025.

