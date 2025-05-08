Subham Early Reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about Srrinivas Gavireddy's Telugu comedy horror movie

Subham is an upcoming Telugu comedy horror film set to hit theaters on May 9. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the movie stars Harshith Reddy, Shriya Kontham, and several others in key roles. If you're planning to watch it, don't miss these early reviews shared by netizens.

Viewers who watched Subham shared mostly positive reactions. Many called it a fun and refreshing horror comedy. They felt the film had plenty of laughs and some light thrills. The emotional moments also struck a chord. Performances by Harshith Reddy, Shriya Kontham, and others were praised. Audiences said the cast brought charm and sincerity to their roles.

The visuals and music got special mention. People felt they enhanced the film without distracting from the story. A few expressed that some scenes could have been better. But overall, they found the film engaging and enjoyable. Some even said the film brought back nostalgic memories. It reminded them of the fun family movies during the cable TV and dish TV days.

The film also carried a subtle message. Viewers liked that it wasn’t too loud or preachy. A few noted that the pacing dipped in parts. But they didn’t see it as a major issue. For most, Subham felt like a clean and wholesome entertainer. It was seen as a great pick for a weekend watch. Many agreed it offered a perfect mix of humor, emotion, and mild horror. The film has clearly struck a chord with audiences looking for light-hearted, family-friendly cinema.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Subham is produced by Tralala Moving Pictures and directed by Praveen Kandregula, with the story penned by Vasanth Mariganti. The film features Harshith Reddy, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Gavireddy Srrnivas, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in key roles.

It has Raj Nidimoru as the creative producer, Himank Duvvuru as the co-producer, and Kanakavalli Talkies as the co-production partner. Ramakrishna Rao served as the associate producer, while Dharmendra Kakarala handled the editing.

