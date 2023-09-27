Swathi Reddy reacts to divorce rumors with husband Vikas Vasu: Here's what she said

Tollywood actress Swathi Reddy, popularly known as Colors Swathi, recently addressed her divorce rumors from her husband Vikas Vasu. During the promotions of her upcoming film Month of Madhu, Swathi was questioned about divorce rumors and her response is currently going viral on social media.

During the trailer launch of Month of Madhu in Hyderabad, a journalist questioned her about rumors regarding her divorce. Swathi Reddy asked him if her response was going to become meme material.

She said, "Nenu ivva (I won't answer). I started my career at 16, and I didn't know how it would have been if social media existed back then. I would have been taken for a ride. I didn't know how to conduct myself. But, now, I have a set of rules as a professional actor. I feel it's not related to the event. I will not say anything about my personal life. So, I choose not to answer your question."

About Swathi Reddy's divorce rumors

Rumors about Swathi's divorce began after she deleted all her wedding pics with husband Vikas. This is not the first time rumors of Swathi Reddy's divorce surfaced on social media. Earlier, in 2020, speculations about her divorce made to news after the actress hid all pictures and videos featuring her husband from Instagram. Later, she clarified and said that she archived them to clear out the profile and that there is nothing more to it.

Swathi Reddy got married to Vikas in 2018, who is reportedly a pilot by profession in Indonesia. The wedding took place in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad. She hosted a reception for her colleagues from Mollywood in Kerala.

About Month of Madhu

On Tuesday, Swathi was clicked at the trailer launch event of Month of Madhu in Hyderabad. She was accompanied by actor Sai Dharam Tej, who attended the event as a guest. The actress was seen hugging Sai Dharam Tej warmly and having a conversation.

Month of Madhu, starring Swathi and Naveen Chandra in lead roles, is slated for a release in theatres on October 6. The film is directed by Srikanth Nagothi.

