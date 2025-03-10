New Tamil theatrical releases this week: Rio Raj’s Sweetheart to Perusu

Tamil cinema has been making strides with new releases over the past few weeks. Here’s a list of the latest films hitting the big screens this week, along with key details about each:

New Tamil theatrical releases to check out this week:

1. Sweetheart!

Cast: Rio Raj, Suresh Chakravarthi, Gopika Ramesh, Renji Panicker

Release date: March 14, 2025

The movie Sweetheart!, starring Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh, is all set for its theatrical release this week. Bankrolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja, this romantic comedy revolves around Vasu, an animator.

In a twist of fate, Vasu’s life turns upside down when his partner, Manu, reveals her pregnancy. The rest of the movie follows his journey of self-discovery in a heartfelt and humorous tale.

Advertisement

2. Perusu

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Niharika NM, Sunil Kumar Reddy, Chandini Tamilarasan

Release date: March 14, 2025

Perusu, starring Vaibhav Reddy and social media celebrity Niharika NM, is set to hit theaters on March 14, 2025. This comedy-drama is produced by renowned filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj.

3. Varunan

Cast: Radha Ravi, Charan Raj, Dushyanth Jayaprakash

Release date: March 14, 2025

The Tamil action film Varunan, starring Radha Ravi, is slated for release this week. The movie is directed by Jaayavelmurugan.

4. Robber

Cast: Metro Sathya, Daniel Annie Pope, Deepa Shankar, Jayaprakash

Release date: March 14, 2025

This Tamil crime thriller follows the story of a man from Chennai who struggles to keep up with the fast-paced city life. As he descends into a life of robbery, a heist leads to the tragic death of a woman, setting off a devastating chain of consequences.

Advertisement

5. Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal

Cast: Srikanth, Pujita Ponnada, K R Vijaya, Delhi Ganesh, D Singampuli

Release date: March 14, 2025

Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal follows the story of two individuals who believe that money is everything. However, their world shatters when they discover the truth about each other, leading to disappointment and separation.

The rest of the film explores how the young couple undergoes a profound transformation in this engaging rom-com.