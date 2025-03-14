New Malayalam OTT releases this week: Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, Ponman, Thrayam and more

This week marks the release of new Malayalam films on OTT platforms. Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, Ponman, Thrayam, and other flicks are set to entertain the audience. With genres ranging from comedy to mystery, these films promise engaging stories. If you're looking for something new to watch, these releases have got you covered.

New Malayalam OTT releases this week

1. Thrayam

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sunny Wayne

Directed by Sanjith Chandrasenan, Thrayam is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film unfolds over a single night, following multiple interconnected stories. A honeytrapper deceives two friends, while a gang secretly blackmails women. Meanwhile, a driver discovers a dead body, leading to unexpected twists. As a police officer investigates, the film explores deception, fate, and unforeseen events.

2. Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal

Cast: Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Alencier Ley Lopez

Directed by Sharan Venugopal, Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around three brothers—Sethu, Bhaskaran, and Viswanathan—who have grown apart over the years. When their mother slips into a coma, they reunite after a long separation. As old conflicts resurface, they must confront their past, test their family bonds, and face unexpected changes.

3. Oru Jaathi Jaathakam

Cast: Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Babu Antony

Oru Jaathi Jaathakam, featuring Vineeth Sreenivasan, streams on ManoramaMAX from March 14. The film follows Jayesh, a 30-year-old struggling to find a bride due to his rigid mindset and unrealistic expectations. His family’s suspicions about his sexuality add to the chaos. The story unfolds as he navigates these challenges and seeks a life partner.

4. Ponman

Cast: Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose

Ponman is available for streaming on Jio Hotstar Malayalam from March 14. The story follows PP Ajesh, a jewelry sales agent with an unusual business. He lends gold to brides' families, expecting repayment through wedding gifts and cash. Trouble begins when one family returns less than half. As he tries to recover his gold, he faces unexpected obstacles.

Which one of these Malayalam movies are you going to watch on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.