Top Telugu movies releasing during Christmas 2024: Naga Chaitanya's Thandel, Nithiin's Robinhood to Priyadarshi's Sarangapani Jathakam

This year's Christmas season is shaping up to be a good time for Telugu cinema, with several exciting films waiting for release. While fans were initially looking forward to the release of Game Changer starring Ram Charan, the movie has now been postponed to January 2025, creating space for other titles to shine. So, without any further ado, let's take a look at some of the top Telugu films releasing in theaters during Christmas 2024.

Thandel

Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, will reportedly hit the big screens on December 20. The movie is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. During an interview with Zig Wheels, Naga Chaitanya shared that Thandel draws inspiration from a 2018 incident where fishermen from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters and were subsequently detained.

The actor also mentioned that he had the opportunity to meet the fishermen from Srikakulam who went through extreme challenges. He also shared that the love story in the film is inspired by one of their personal experiences.

Robinhood

Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela, is directed by Venky Kudumula. The film is generating immense buzz on social media owing to its unique premise and will release in theaters on December 20. The movie will compete with Naga Chaitanya's Thandel and fans are looking forward to witnessing this clash at the box office.

In Robinhood, Nithiin plays a character who identifies as a thief but with a moral twist. He believes that all Indians are his family, which gives him the right to "rob" the wealthy when in need.

Sarangapani Jathakam

Sarangapani Jathakam featuring Priyadarshi will also release on December 20 in theaters. Directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the film is touted to be a laugh riot for viewers.

In the movie, Priyadarshi plays the role of an astrologer who questions whether our futures are predetermined or just shaped by our actions. More details about Sarangapani Jathakam are still under wraps.

Magic

Director Gowtham Tinnanuri, known for the iconic film Jersey, has also completed a project titled Magic, featuring Sara Arjun in the lead. This musical drama is set to hit theaters on December 21 in both Telugu and Tamil languages. Adding to the anticipation is Anirudh Ravichander, who is composing the film’s music. The movie is being produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively.

Which one of these movies are you going to watch this Christmas? Let us know in the comments.

