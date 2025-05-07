Thalapathy Vijay's fan BREAKS SILENCE on gun being pointed at him by actor's bodyguard: 'If I was shot...'

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular Indian actors with a massive fan base. However, fan encounters can sometimes escalate, as happened recently. After completing a schedule for Jana Nayagan, Vijay arrived at the Madurai airport, where an elderly fan suddenly charged toward him. During the commotion, one of his security personnel appeared to accidentally aim a gun at the fan, and the moment quickly went viral. The person has since come forward to clarify the incident.

Speaking to the press, the fan said a gun had been aimed at him for Vijay’s protection. He added that even if he had been shot at that moment, he would have gladly accepted it for the actor. In his words, "A gun was aimed at me for the protection of Thalapathy Vijay, but even if I was shot at that time, I would happily take it for my Thalapathy."

For those unaware, in the video, the elderly man was seen rushing towards Vijay at the airport. As he got too close to the actor and refused to move back, the security personnel had to intervene and push him aside. While some believed the gun was drawn by mistake, others saw it as a clear lapse in judgment. Regardless, the viral video left many netizens in shock.

No comment has been made from the actor’s side as of now.

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is expected to be his final film before fully diving into politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, the action-packed drama features Bobby Deol as the lead antagonist. Pooja Hegde reunites with Vijay for the second time after their collaboration in Beast.

The movie is said to incorporate political themes alongside its action narrative. The ensemble cast includes Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, and others in pivotal roles. With its star-studded cast and intriguing storyline, the film is generating significant anticipation.

