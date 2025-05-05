Meet Hanumankind, the Big Dawgs hitmaker and rapper who joins Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Sooraj Cherukat, popularly known as Hanumankind, is a Kerala-based rapper who went viral last year with his hip-hop track Big Dawgs. Following its success, he became an international sensation and even made his debut at Coachella. Alongside his global rise, Hanumankind has also been making strides in South India.

He made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Rifle Club and is now set to collaborate on Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. But before we dive into the details of this exciting project, let’s get to know Hanumankind a little better.

Meet Hanumankind

Hanumankind entered the music industry in 2019 with his debut EP Kalari, which included the single Daily Dose. He gained attention after performing at NH7 Weekender and later shot to fame with Big Dawgs in 2024.

The track, created with Kalmi, went viral for its daring music video filmed inside the well of death in Malappuram. A remix featuring A$AP Rocky pushed him into the international spotlight.

Hanumankind made his film debut in Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club in 2024. He also contributed to songs like Maadeva for Popcorn Monkey Tiger, and his track The Last Dance was featured in Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham. In 2025, he performed at Coachella and a political rally in New York. His latest single Run It Up is currently gaining momentum.

Hanumankind joins hands with Anirudh Ravichander

Hanumankind had announced a new venture into Tamil cinema with his collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Directed by H Vinoth, this project has generated immense buzz, especially since it marks the actor's last on-screen appearance before fully transitioning into politics.

The rapper revealed that he has contributed his voice to a rap track in the film, which has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. In an interview with Ananda Vikatan, Hanumankind confirmed the collaboration, saying, "I have rendered a great rap song for Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan, composed by Anirudh."

Though Hanumankind refrained from revealing any details about the song’s theme or mood, the announcement has already sparked excitement among fans. The news quickly gained traction on social media, with followers eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated track. Fans are excited about the fusion of Hanumankind's distinct style and Anirudh’s music.

