Retro: Karthik Subbaraj pens gratitude note on Suriya-Pooja Hegde starrer’s success; says he was ‘really overwhelmed’

Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has had a brilliant start at the box office since its release. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial seems to have struck the right chords with audiences.

Now, the director has expressed his heartfelt emotions about the success of Retro through a post on X. He shared a poster of the film and wrote about how overwhelmed he feels with the massive response to the romantic actioner.

He wrote, “Whole team of #Retro thanks from the bottom of our hearts to every one of the audience who gifted us loud cheers, applause, and loads and loads of love in theatres... #TheOneWon!! I know it's just the start of the good times, but I have to say this because I was really overwhelmed…”

Speaking about Retro's box office performance, within three days of its release, the Suriya-starrer has already earned around Rs. 20.50 crores and is on track to hit the Rs. 40 crore mark by the weekend.

With a steady stream of audiences flocking to theaters to watch Retro, it can be assumed that the film is on its way to becoming a huge hit. Social media is buzzing with reviews and praise for various aspects of the movie.

Some have highlighted the song and entertainment value, which perfectly align with Karthik Subbaraj's signature style, while others have commended the strong individual performances delivered by the cast.

In a previous interview with Galatta Plus, Karthik Subbaraj shared that the initial draft of Retro was entirely action-driven and originally intended for Rajinikanth.

However, when Suriya was brought on board for the project, the script had to undergo significant changes to include a romantic angle.

As a result, while Retro may appear to be a classic action film, the romantic element plays a crucial role in the story—something Pooja Hegde has beautifully brought to life.

