Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay pays an ode to his political career with special mention in last film?

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is gradually gearing up to become a befitting tribute to his political career. The H Vinoth directorial is currently being filmed in Kodaikanal and the actor has been spotted several times.

A recent report by Lets Cinema has made a major revelation about the film. Well, it has been reported that Vijay’s on-screen character in the movie will be named as Thalapathy Vettri Kondan. He would also sport a tattoo with the same initials on his hand.

For the unversed, Vijay’s political party is named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which also carries the same initials of TVK. If this report is true, then the actor will end up paying a special tribute to his political career with his last movie.

However, these are unconfirmed reports at the moment and the final nod is still awaited from the makers. Jana Nayagan is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026, clashing with the Pongal festivities next year.

Just a few days back, a glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay surfaced as he was spotted in Kodaikanal where he shot for Jana Nayagan. In the video, the actor could be seen waving from his car while fans mobbed his vehicle.

The actor showcased a leaner physique, perhaps for his role in the movie. It is no doubt that the film has gathered maximum attention within no time, as it marks Vijay’s final stint on the celluloid.

Before this, the GOAT actor had reached Madurai for the shooting schedule and was spotted travelling in his Rs. 8 crore private jet. The actor was immediately surrounded by fans and well-wishers, whom he greeted graciously.

Coming back to Jana Nayagan, besides Vijay in the lead, it also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in crucial roles.

