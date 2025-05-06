Thalapathy Vijay's bodyguard pulls out gun as fan gets too close to actor at airport; see what happens next

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of an individual's death.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy with his work commitments, including the shoot of Jana Nayagan. He recently wrapped up the film’s schedule in Kodaikanal and returned. However, upon his arrival at Madurai airport, a huge crowd gathered around him, causing commotion. As the situation began to get out of control, one of his bodyguards was seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at a fan.

Advertisement

In the video, an elderly man is seen rushing towards Vijay at the airport. From the video, one can see him getting too close to the actor and refusing to step back, prompting the security personnel to push him aside. Some believe the gun was pulled out by mistake, while others viewed it as a clear lapse in judgment. Either way, the viral video has left netizens shocked.

However, Vijay did not notice the incident unfolding behind him and continued walking towards the terminal.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, the video garnered mixed reactions from netizens. In support, one social media user wrote, "What did he expect when jumping over armed guards?" Another user commented, "Showing GUN POINT ON HEAD against public is this allowed in the airport?"

Another comment on the viral post read, "When the public or press approaches other actors like Rajinikanth sir, Ajith sir, Sivakarthikeyan Na, Suriya Na, they are very much kinder than this man over here! Poor tata, he thought he might get to see Vijay, but he and his team had other plans!"

Advertisement

Check more reactions below:

On the work front, Vijay’s alleged final film, Jana Nayagan, is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. The movie stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and several others in key roles.

Despite his busy schedule, the GOAT actor recently visited Tamil comedian Goundamani’s home to offer condolences after the passing of his wife, Shanthi.

Take a look at the post below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay reaches Kodaikanal in Rs 8 crore private jet for next shoot schedule