Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel producer claims their press meet to address piracy made it go viral

Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel was released in theaters on February 7, 2025. Soon after its release, the movie fell prey to piracy, prompting the makers to address the issue in a press meet.

However, producer Bunny Vas has now expressed that their press meet against piracy ended up backfiring. He explained that holding the press meet while the movie was still running in theaters was a mistake, as it inadvertently contributed to the pirated version going viral.

According to a report by Aakashavani, most audiences were unaware that the film had been subjected to piracy until the press meet was held. Bunny Vas reflected on this, expressing regret that the pirated version gained traction only after their public address.

Speaking about the film, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is a romantic action thriller that follows the journey of a fisherman who accidentally crosses into Pakistani territory and his struggle to return home.

The movie is based on the real-life story of fisherman Chodipilli Musalayya, who spent years in prison after accidentally crossing into Pakistan. Captured in 2000, he was released in 2002 and resumed his life as a fisherman.

With Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, Thandel also features Sai Pallavi, Prakash Belawadi, Divya Pillai, Rao Ramesh, Karunakaran, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Kalpa Latha, and more in key roles.

The movie, written by Karthik Theeda, features music by Devi Sri Prasad. Shamdat Sainudeen handled the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli took charge of editing.

Advertisement

After its theatrical release on February 7, 2025, Thandel is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025. It will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Up next, Naga Chaitanya is set to star in NC24, directed by Virupaksha filmmaker Karthik Varma Dandu.