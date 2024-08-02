Vikram starrer Thangalaan to become first Tamil movie that breaks rule and releases in Telugu states? Here’s what we know

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is one of the most talked about upcoming films at the moment. With its theatrical release locked on for August 15, 2024, the Pa Ranjith film will be clashing at the box office with several other films, including Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart. Moreover, the latest scoop suggests that it will also be released in two particular Telugu states.

For the unversed, South cinema has followed an unsaid rule for many decades now, according to which Tamil language films avoid making a release in Telugu regional states. In fact, historically, many Tamil films dubbed in Telugu languages have also been deferred from its release schedule, so as to make space for original Telugu films to enjoy the solo release.

However, the upcoming film Thangalaan is reportedly all set to make a revolutionary change, by breaking this very rule. As per a source close to the makers of the film, the Vikram-starrer will break quite a few rules, especially by releasing in two Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While the Telugu cine calendar is marked with their own regional film releases on that same day, with Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart, the source claimed that the makers of Thangalaan will find it easy to compete with the others.

The source added, “Despite Telugu releases like ‘Double iSmart’ and ‘Mr Bachchan ‘ and others vying for theaters in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Thangalan will also be hitting theaters on the same day.”

Concluding the report, the alleged source also affirmed the belief of the makers of Thangalaan that it would fetch equal footing in terms of the audience retention.

Highlighting how many theaters are more than willing to accommodate this one Tamil film with the other clashing Telugu releases, the source mentioned, “Even if some films take 300 theaters each, there is enough space for other movies and 'Thangalan' being released by a big Telugu production house and it would be hassle-free effort.”

Thangalaan directed by Pa Ranjith, stars Vikram, Malvika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others as a part of its stellar star cast. The plot is based against the backdrop of the British Raj.

