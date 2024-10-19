The Chronicles of Leo: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer DROP special video to celebrate one year of release

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marks its first anniversary on October 19, 2024. To commemorate the occasion, the makers have released a special making-of video titled The Chronicles of Leo.

The nearly 8-minute-long video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the movie's production, capturing both the efforts that went into creating the blockbuster and the fun moments that took place during filming. The footage highlights major events from the film and showcases the hard work put in by the cast and crew to bring the story to life.

Watch The Chronicles of Leo feat. Thalapathy Vijay:

The movie Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is part of the director's cinematic universe called Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). It is the third installment in the universe after movies like Kaithi, starring Karthi, and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram.

The film follows the story of a man called Parthiban who owns a cafe in Himachal Pradesh and lives a quaint life with his family of four. However, when a gruesome event occurs at his cafe, it triggers him to vanquish the adversaries. This ignites a cycle of chaos with people assuming him to be a presumably dead ganger called Leo.

Now, in the pursuit of proving to everyone else that he is not Leo, the man has to protect his family as people are striving to hunt him down. Aside from Vijay, the movie also has actors like Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, and many more in key roles.

The film is partially inspired by the graphic novel A History of Violence, written by John Wagner and later adapted into a film first by director David Cronenberg in Hollywood.

Moving ahead, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the movie The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT. The film that was released in theaters back in September is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Moreover, the actor is now currently involved in the shooting of his alleged final film called Thalapathy 69. The movie is being helmed by H. Vinoth, with actors like Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde also playing lead roles.

