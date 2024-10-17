Venkat Prabhu REACTS to similarities between Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Vijayakanth’s Rajadurai; ‘I only got to know after…’

Director Venkat Prabhu was recently seen at an event where he reacted to his film The Greatest Of All Time starring Thalapathy Vijay being similar to Vijayakanth’s Rajadurai.

In a video shared by Movie Tamil on X (formerly Twitter), the director confessed to only getting to know about the Vijayakanth movie after The GOAT’s release. In the video, the director said, “I swear that it was after The GOAT hit the theaters that I knew there was a film with a similar plot. I saw many people saying this in social media, that is when I went ahead and saw the movie Rajadurai.”

He further added, “If I had known it earlier, I would have done my story even better after watching it. The trope of father vs son is a universal script. I had seen various English movies for this but don’t know how I missed this one,” (loose translation from Tamil).

Furthermore, Venkat Prabhu went on to talk about how films can be an inspiration for other movies just like this and how he personally has learned about making films from watching them.

For those unaware, Rajadurai is a Tamil language movie starring Captain Vijayakanth in the lead role as both father and son. While the father being an honest IPS officer, an adversary kidnaps his son and raises him as his own to use him as a tool for revenge in the future.

The movie was interestingly directed by Thalapathy Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar and featured an ensemble cast of actors like Jayasudha, Sivaranjani, and R. Sundarrajan in key roles.

Advertisement

On the other hand, The Greatest Of All Time starring Vijay also took on a similar plot when an anti-terrorist squad spy agent loses his son only for him to return years later. The movie also had Vijay playing the dual role of both father and son with the whole story being orchestrated by a former villain in the father’s life.

The movie was received with mixed reviews and also has actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and many more in key roles. The film is now also available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Throwback Thursday: Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara and Gautam's fun winter play date with Namrata is cuteness-overloaded and we're not exaggerating