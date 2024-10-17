Throwback Thursday: Mahesh Babu's kids Sitara and Gautam's fun winter play date with Namrata is cuteness-overloaded and we're not exaggerating

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, brought joy to fans by posting a charming throwback photo of herself with their children, Sitara and Gautam, on social media. In her Instagram post, the former actress wrote, “Endless giggles and winter magic with my little ones!"

The picture seems to capture a moment from one of their family getaways, showcasing the joyful expressions of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s children. Sitara Ghattamaneni radiates Barbie princess vibes in her bright pink puffer jacket paired with matching pants and a simple white t-shirt underneath. Meanwhile, Gautham has chosen a denim look, complemented by a casual t-shirt and a full-sleeve thermal layer. He’s also seen holding a blue puffer jacket that resembles his sister Sitara's. Don’t miss Namrata Shirodkar’s throwback photo below!

In the picture, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata also looks in a joyful mood as she joins her kids for a play date. Without a doubt, this picture has to be one of the cutest pictures on the Internet today. As soon as Namrata Shirodkar shared the picture, her comment section was flooded with netizens sharing their thoughts on the post.

For the unversed, while Sitara is busy with her modeling projects and has become a young social media sensation, her brother Gautham just like his daddy-dearest loves maintaining a low profile in public. Gautam is currently in New York for his higher studies. The star kid is pursuing a four-year integrated drama course as revealed by his sister, Sitara, in a recent interview with iDream Media. On a related note, the Ghattamaneni clan had flown to New York to celebrate Gautam’s 18th birthday together.

Social media was abuzz with stunning photos of Mahesh Babu and his family enjoying a wonderful time together. On the professional side, the Telugu superstar is set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for the project titled SSMB 29 (working title). Writer Vijayendra Prasad recently shared that this highly anticipated film, described as a globe-trotting adventure, is scheduled to start filming in January 2025.

