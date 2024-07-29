Popular star kid: Meet Suriya’s daughter Diya who has excellent academic record and is devoted to sports

Suriya and his wife, Jyothika, are two of the most amazing actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The duo, who met while shooting films together, dated for quite some time before they got hitched on September 11, 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter, Diya, a year later. But the family was completed with the birth of their son, Dev, in 2010.

Despite being such popular and much-loved actors, both Jyothika and Suriya maintain privacy when it comes to their personal lives. While the two are actively present on social media, it is rare to find glimpses of their children, whom the parents prefer to keep away from the limelight.

However, it has been their daughter, Diya, who has frequently grabbed headlines due to her personal achievements. Well, in this article, we will learn a little more about their daughter, Diya.

Who is Suriya and Jyothika’s daughter, Diya Sivakumar?

Diya Sivakumar was born on August 10, 2007, to her parents and famous actors, Jyothika and Suriya. Diya also has her baby brother, Dev Suriya, who was born three years later in 2010.

In spite of being the daughter of such prominent actors, the star kid is less visible on social media. Diya will be turning 17 this year in August.

Diya Sivakumar’s educational background

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Diya Sivakumar is currently pursuing her education in Mumbai, much like her brother. In one of his previous interviews during a press meet in Chennai, Suriya confirmed the same and mentioned that while his children reside in Mumbai for education, he stays back in Chennai and visits them.

Diya created headlines with her outstanding marks in Class X board examinations

Back in June 2022, Suriya and Jyothika’s daughter, Diya, created headlines with the outstanding marks that she achieved for her Class X board examinations. According to various reports, the little girl had achieved near distinction marks in all of her chosen subjects.

These included 95 marks in Tamil, 99 in English, 100 in Mathematics, 98 in Science and 95 in Social Science. Her achievements surely prove her merit and talents in academic pursuits, which not only made her parents proud but also scores of fans of her father, Suriya, who rejoiced in the actor’s personal happiness.

Advertisement

Diya is equally devoted towards sports and has achieved significant success in the field

It was in February 2024 that Suriya and Jyothika’s daughter, Diya, grabbed the spotlight again with her extraordinary talents. Apart from her gifted skills in academic merit, the star daughter is also equally devoted to sports. In a glimpse shared by Jyothika on her Instagram stories, she and Suriya were seen attending Diya’s sports day event.

Through her post, Jyothika revealed that both her son and daughter were posted as the Sports Captain in their school, while it was the latter who won a medal in a sports competition and emerged victorious. Diya also posed with her parents and flaunted her medal.

Diya Sivakumar shared why she wanted to be sports captain in her house

Well, being selected as the Sports Captain of her green house in school was indeed a prestigious moment for the young lady. As per a short interview to her school magazine, Diya had revealed what drove her to secure such a high post and shared that she wanted to test her ‘leadership skills’ within a ‘competitive environment’.

Advertisement

She also talked about her love for spearheading matters and keeping things organized and said, “To me, overviewing and organising things is super rewarding because when it all comes together, its at that moment when I see all the hard work.”

Diya shared her plans to pursue education in the US

In the same interview, Diya also spilled the beans on her plans to pursue an extensive course in International Relations by immigrating to the US after she completes her schooling.

Well, it wouldn’t be incorrect to claim that Suriya and Jyothika’s daughter, Diya, has already carved her own niche apart from the fame of her parents, and it would be equally interesting to witness her path ahead!

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan as Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD looks unrecognizable in prosthetics; Nag Ashwin shares PIC