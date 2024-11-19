BUZZ: Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara’s next SK25 likely to have Jayam Ravi or Vishal as main antagonist

Sivakarthikeyan is basking in the success of his recent blockbuster, Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. There is speculation that he will soon collaborate with director Sudha Kongara on a new project. Rumors suggest that either Vishal or Jayam Ravi may play the main antagonist in the film.

According to Valai Pechu, leading actors in Tamil cinema are being considered for the villain role. However, whether either actor will take on the antagonist role opposite Sivakarthikeyan remains uncertain, as the project has not been officially announced.

For quite some time, there has been a buzz that Sivakarthikeyan would be playing the lead role in director Sudha Kongara’s next. It has also been expected that the upcoming movie with SK would be the director’s shelved project with Suriya called Purananooru, with the initial cast being revamped.

Initially, it was announced that Suriya would be joining hands with his Soorarai Pottru director once again, which would have been his 43rd cinematic venture. The film was even announced to have Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh, and Vijay Varma in supporting roles. However, the film was speculated to have been shelved due to constraints, with Sudha moving ahead with the project with SK.

Moreover, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is also expected to have actress Sreeleela play the lead role. Currently, all these are only rumors, with the makers to make an official announcement.

Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen playing the lead role in the biographical war movie Amaran. The film was an adaptation of the real-life soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred during an anti-terrorist mission. The movie has been a tremendous success both in theaters and critically, with Sai Pallavi playing the leading lady.

Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan is next set to appear in the action thriller flick tentatively called SK23. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, features Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role, and Anirudh Ravichander crafts the music.

Moreover, SK has also announced that he will next be seen playing the lead role in a movie directed by Don Cibi Chakravarthi, who will be an entertainer.

