Throwback: When Kanguva editor Nishadh Yusuf reflected on meeting Suriya for first time on sets

In a surprising turn of events, film editor Nishadh Yusuf was found dead in his apartment in Kochi on October 30, 2024. His sudden passing has left many in mourning. A previous interview with the editor highlights his enthusiasm about meeting Suriya for the first time on the sets of Kanguva.

In an interview with Behindwoods, the film editor was seen talking about his experience seeing Suriya and said, “It was such a wonderful experience. One day, director Siva brought me to the sets of Kanguva and made an introduction with Suriya sir. As soon as he saw me, he shook my hands and said welcome to Tamil cinema.”

The editor further revealed how Suriya appreciated him for the work in Thallumaala and went ahead to film his scene. Nishadh continued, “I didn’t know what else to do at the sets now and I just went ahead to the beach in Goa, that too under the scorching heat. I was just staring at the sea mindlessly, I turned around to see Suriya sir looking at me and then gesturing me towards him.”

“When I came closer to him, he pulled out a chair and made me sit under the shade. He then told me that if I stand too much time under the sun, my skin would turn tan and when I go back home people would say I turned tan after working on a Suriya film and all.”

After the demise of Nishadh, Suriya also made a heartfelt condolences post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and expressed how heartbroken he was to hear the news.

For those unversed, film editor Nishadh Yusuf had been working as the editor for Suriya’s upcoming movie Kanguva. The yet-to-release film would marks as one of the few ventures the late filmmaker had been working on and is set to release on November 14, 2024.

